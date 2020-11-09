SVB Leerink Lowers Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $41.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.33.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II bought 5,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.57 per share, for a total transaction of $107,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 18.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,129,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,636,000 after buying an additional 490,190 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3,297.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 43.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,193,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,257,000 after acquiring an additional 668,026 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4,780.8% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,882,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,148 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 18,319.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 892,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 887,758 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

