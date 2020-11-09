SVB Leerink Raises FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target to $92.00

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for FibroGen’s FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.68.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The company had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,070 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $133,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,220.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $147,477.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,755,085.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,175 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. State Street Corp increased its position in FibroGen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,662,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FibroGen by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,684,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 366,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in FibroGen by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.