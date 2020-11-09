Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.38.

SYRS stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $64,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $49,638.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,008.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,933 shares of company stock valued at $254,582. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

