T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Price Target Raised to $4.00

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTOO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.62.

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.07. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 37.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

