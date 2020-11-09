Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 315 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 286.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $127.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.45. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.01 billion, a PE ratio of -205.58, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.