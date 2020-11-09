Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.12.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $7.08 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $661.78 million, a PE ratio of 101.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth $52,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that presently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 39 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.3 million square feet, leased to over 2,800 stores which are operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

