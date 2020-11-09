Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00.

TRGP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Targa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Targa Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Targa Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.05.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 552,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 33,433 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 74.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 103,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 44,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.