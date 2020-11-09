TC PipeLines (TCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TC PipeLines stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. TC PipeLines has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. TC PipeLines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TC PipeLines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

About TC PipeLines

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

