TD Securities Boosts Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$8.50

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.63.

TSE HBM opened at C$6.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.51. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$289.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

