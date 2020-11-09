TD Securities Increases Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to $26.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.3236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

