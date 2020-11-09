TD Securities Lowers Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$15.00

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) stock opened at C$14.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $897.66 million and a P/E ratio of 6.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. has a 12 month low of C$11.88 and a 12 month high of C$23.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.72.

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$96.82 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.2599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

