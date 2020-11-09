TD Securities Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to $13.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.30.

DREUF opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at June 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 262 industrial properties comprising approximately 25.8 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

