TD Securities Raises Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $65.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD opened at $39.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $40.66.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $973,000.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.