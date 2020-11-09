TD Securities Raises Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Price Target to $40.00

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Norbord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Norbord from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Norbord from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE:OSB opened at $33.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.19, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.73. Norbord has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $36.99.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.54 million. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norbord will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -248.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Norbord by 5,248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 818,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after buying an additional 803,160 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Norbord during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,443,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Norbord by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Norbord by 15.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Norbord by 253.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 74,147 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

