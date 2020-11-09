Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.13% of Silgan worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,064.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silgan by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN stock opened at $36.01 on Monday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLGN. Cfra upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.