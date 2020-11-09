Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 51.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130,092 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $48.36 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Huber Research upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

