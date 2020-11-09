Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 219,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.34% of Owens & Minor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.2% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 112,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 32,667 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMI. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

