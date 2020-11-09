Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $1,973,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $1,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $206.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.05 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.34.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,978,119.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $11,274,671. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

