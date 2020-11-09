Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.34.

NYSE TDOC opened at $206.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -161.05 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $253.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.60.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $580,620.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $366,169.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $11,274,671. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

