Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) Given a €1.70 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.70 ($2.00) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

TC1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.00 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of ETR TC1 opened at €2.10 ($2.46) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.89. Tele Columbus AG has a 1-year low of €1.73 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of €3.95 ($4.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $267.23 million and a P/E ratio of -9.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.40.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

