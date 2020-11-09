Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) vs. Global Eagle Entertainment (OTCMKTS:ENT) Head-To-Head Survey

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) and Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telecom Italia and Global Eagle Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $20.13 billion 0.40 $1.03 billion N/A N/A Global Eagle Entertainment $656.88 million 0.01 -$153.44 million ($41.50) -0.05

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than Global Eagle Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Italia and Global Eagle Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A Global Eagle Entertainment -31.01% N/A -29.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Telecom Italia and Global Eagle Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Eagle Entertainment 0 2 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Eagle Entertainment has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Telecom Italia shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telecom Italia beats Global Eagle Entertainment on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; provision of infrastructure for housing radio transmission equipment of mobile telephone networks; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), real estate properties, and plant engineering. In addition, it is involved in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities; and staff functions and other support activities. Further, the company offers products and services for IT sector. The company has a strategic partnership with Google. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc. engages in the provision of content, connectivity and digital media solutions for airlines. It operates through the Media and Content and Connectivity business segments. The Media and Content segment consists of licensing fees paid to acquire content rights for the airline industry. The Connectivity segment offers Wi-Fi Internet connectivity through Ku-band satellite transmissions. The company was founded by Harry Evans Sloan and Jeffrey F. Sagansky on February 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

