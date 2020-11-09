Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TGZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) to post earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$227.65 million during the quarter.

TGZ opened at C$14.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -397.78. Teranga Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$3.86 and a 1 year high of C$16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGZ. CIBC boosted their price target on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cormark upped their target price on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a C$21.75 target price on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.57.

About Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

