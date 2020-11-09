The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The GEO Group, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. It specializes in the design, development, financing and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities. It has operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The GEO Group, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered The GEO Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.93. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 49.45%.

In other The GEO Group news, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $38,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 954.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 785,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 711,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 171,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The GEO Group (GEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.