The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) a €23.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.20 ($23.76) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.52 ($31.20).

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) stock opened at €18.12 ($21.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.06. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a fifty-two week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a fifty-two week high of €27.03 ($31.80).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

