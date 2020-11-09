The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €22.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.11 ($22.49).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTE opened at €14.18 ($16.68) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.39.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.