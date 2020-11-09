The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) a €15.10 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.10 ($17.76) target price on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DEC. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup set a €16.20 ($19.06) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.59 ($19.52).

EPA DEC opened at €13.32 ($15.67) on Friday. JCDecaux SA has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($43.41). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.16.

JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

