The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) a €19.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GLE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.60 ($20.71) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

GLE opened at €13.08 ($15.39) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.53. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a twelve month high of €52.26 ($61.48).

Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

