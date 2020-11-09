The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €36.00 Price Target for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.70 ($33.76) price target on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.28 ($45.04).

Get United Internet AG (UTDI.F) alerts:

ETR:UTDI opened at €30.09 ($35.40) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.38. United Internet AG has a 12-month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12-month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94.

United Internet AG (UTDI.F) Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.