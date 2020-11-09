The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $32.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05.

HAIN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

