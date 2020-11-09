The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 2.5% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD opened at $284.24 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

