The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,716,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after purchasing an additional 700,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,067,000 after purchasing an additional 607,918 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock opened at $284.24 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

