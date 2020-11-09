The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 19,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.5% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $284.24 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $304.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on The Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

