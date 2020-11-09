The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2020

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 2.1% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $284.24 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

