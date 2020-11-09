The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 99.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $224,716,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 86.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $379,444,000 after buying an additional 700,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,481,067,000 after buying an additional 607,918 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $284.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $304.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

