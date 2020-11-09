The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Position Cut by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,415 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 161,138 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 15.3% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 511,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 48.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 33.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of KR opened at $33.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $37.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,142.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,441. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.