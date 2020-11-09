The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 118,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $143.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $355.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

