The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.4% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG opened at $143.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $355.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.30.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.