The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $143.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $355.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.