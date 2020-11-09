The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Reduced by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 118,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $143.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The company has a market cap of $355.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $1,451,177.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

