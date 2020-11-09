The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Increased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 3.4% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $16,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $143.23 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $145.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.30.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.