The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.3% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $127.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.45. The stock has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.58, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

