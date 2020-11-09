The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Partnervest Advisory Services LLC

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Guggenheim raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $127.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.45. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

