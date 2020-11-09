The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,326 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $127.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.84 and its 200-day moving average is $120.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Cowen cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

