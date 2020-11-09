The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Reduced by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

DIS stock opened at $127.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.45. The company has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

