The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to Neutral

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Western Union from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.76.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

