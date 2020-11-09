Thomas J. Perna Sells 20,706 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,616.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BR opened at $146.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.88 and a 200-day moving average of $129.43. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

