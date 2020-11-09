TMX Group Limited (X.TO) (TSE:X) Price Target Lowered to C$141.00 at National Bank Financial

TMX Group Limited (X.TO) (TSE:X) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$150.00 to C$141.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from C$148.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

X stock opened at C$127.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$134.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$133.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39. TMX Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$84.50 and a 1 year high of C$144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

TMX Group Limited (X.TO) Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

