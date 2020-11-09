Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.35.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$19.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52 week low of C$6.73 and a 52 week high of C$19.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,656,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$142,440,025.34.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

