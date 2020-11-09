Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.35.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$19.35 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$6.73 and a 12-month high of C$19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 85.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,656,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$142,440,025.34.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

