Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.92.

TRMLF stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $15.13.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

